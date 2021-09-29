type here...
EntertainmentDowntown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series
EntertainmentNewsLocal

Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series

By Loren Jones

-

32
0
- Advertisment -

Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event series on Oct. 2, including various pop-up events, street markets, live music and activities. 

The event series will happen monthly and feature different themes, activities and specials from local merchants. It will be open to visitors and locals from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event is family-friendly, with organizers encouraging everyone to come out and explore all that Downtown Hattiesburg has to offer. 

“I encourage people to get out and explore Downtown. It will be a fun activity for everyone,” said Andrea Saffle, Executive Director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

First Saturday will be packed with events throughout the day. One such event is Milo’s belated birthday party at the Pocket Museum. The first 300 people there will get birthday cake-flavored snow cones starting at 11:30 a.m. 

Many of the stores will also be offering specials during this time. The Sage Den will have mystery boxes for sale or free with a purchase, along with a raffle to win one. 525, a women’s boutique, will be serving mimosas at the store all day, as well as hosting pilates in the town square park at 9 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Hattiesburg Zoo’s ZooMobile will provide free trolley rides for guests. The route will begin and end at the Historic Saenger Theater, with stops along the way to event locations, retailers and restaurants. The ZooMobile is to help make travel between stores and events easier for everyone, even though many of the shops are within walking distance from each other.

To encourage walkability within the district, visitors will notice that some streets will be closed. These streets include:

  • Mobile Street, in front of The Lucky Rabbit, 
  • the corner of Main Street and Batson Street, near Fairley’s Wings
  • Tennessee Street by Blooms, 
  • and Forrest Street by The Porter Pub. 

Guests are encouraged to find centralized parking somewhere nearby and catch the ZooMobile to get where they want to go.

“We love collaborating with other local businesses to host exciting events and activities. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to welcome back regulars and friends as well as a way to invite visitors to explore Downtown.” Roy Windham, owner of The Porter Pub, said on a poster advertising the event. “No matter which Downtown restaurant, shop or attraction you visit, we know you will find something to enjoy here.”

Many of the local businesses participating are looking forward to this event. They hope this will be a way for them to draw in new and existing customers. Moreover, it is an excellent way to help bring life back to Downtown Hattiesburg during these not-so-normal times. The organizers hope to see people there having a good time.For more details on First Saturday, be sure to follow Downtown Hattiesburg on Facebook or visit the Downtown Hattiesburg website.

Previous articleHomecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal
Next articleThe Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring
Loren Jones
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas  X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”,...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town of Boone, North Carolina. Despite coming from wildly different musical...
Entertainment

Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night

Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its third floor Tuesday evening, where all types of Southern Miss...
Arts & Entertainment

The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring

Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability to perform live, the marching band kicked off their 2021...
Entertainment

Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series

Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event series on Oct. 2, including various pop-up events, street markets,...
Entertainment

Homecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal

The Student Government Association (SGA) unanimously voted for University President Dr. Rodney Bennett to serve as this year’s Grand...

Must read

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night

Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its...
A’Darius McCormick -
Arts & Entertainment

The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring

Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability...
Scarlett Gully -
Entertainment

Homecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal

The Student Government Association (SGA) unanimously voted for University...
Mary Murphy -
International

“A Bitter Disappointment”: IHL Decision Undercuts Faculty Push for Vaccine Mandate

The Faculty Senate of the University of Southern Mississippi...
Garret Grove -

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz