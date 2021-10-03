type here...
Bento Sushi opens on campus

By Sariah Bonds

Bento Sushi has come to the University of Southern Mississippi. The new sushi spot is located inside the International Building.

Bento Sushi is one of the largest sushi corporations in America. Not only does this sushi spot offer a variety of rolls with fresh fish, but they also serve poke bowls and ramen noodles as well.

Students give mixed reviews after trying a variety of different options on the menu.

“It was pretty good. I’ll probably recommend it to other people,” USM student Michaela Olsen said. “It was bland so I brought my own Sriracha.”

Bento Sushi is the perfect spot for students to come grab a bite to eat before class or to come hang out with friends before doing their daily activities.

A student orders food at Bento Sushi. Photo by: Scarlett Gully

“I got the bento box. I thought it was really good,” USM student Patrick Wright said. “They made the food in front of us. It was really fresh.”

The sushi spot is in an ideal place for students who may not have the time to make it all the way across campus to the Fresh and still be able to be on time for class. 

“I got the shrimp tempura roll. It’s probably an eight out of ten and then I got the chicken donburi bowl and that’s a ten out of ten,” USM student Nicholas Adam said.

“I would like to say come and try Bento Sushi and our noodles too ,” Bento Sushi chef Chius Tyrus said.

“Ten out of the ten. It’s the best thing ever, really,” USM student Logan Maxwell said.

