USM graduate class collaborates with NCS4 to create marketing plan

By Austin Lindsey

-

The Sport Management Graduate Sport Marketing and Public Relations class collaborated with the National Center for Spectator Sports and Safety (NCS4) during the spring semester to develop marketing plans for NCS4 Membership Recruitment, CSSP Recruitment and Awareness, Product Reviews/Operational Exercises and E-Learning Courses (Crowd Safety Fundamentals, Certified Sport Security Professional, and Senior Leadership).

Photo by Austin Lindsey

The collaboration project included training by Dr. Stacey Hall, Executive Director and Professor of Sport Management, and Daniel Ward, Director of Training and Exercise. The final projects were presented to NCS4 staff for future consideration in strategic marketing efforts and building the NCS4 brand.

Join SM2 Sports Director Austin Lindsey as he illustrates this story.

For additional information on NCS4, access their website at https://ncs4.usm.edu/.

Austin Lindsey
USM graduate class collaborates with NCS4 to create marketing plan

