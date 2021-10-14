Two injured in car accident on campus

Two people are injured after a car collided into a wall by George Hurst building on the University of Southern Mississippi campus Thursday morning.

At approximately 11 Thursday morning, a car accelerated past the stop sign of the intersection of Pearl Street and Golden Eagle Avenue and ran off-road into a brick wall.





Photos by: Sean Smith

University Police Department officers and paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics sent the driver to the hospital on a stretcher and a pedestrian, USM student Harrison Lange, was sent to the hospital for injuries.

UPD Police Chief Rusty Keyes confirmed that the driver had a “medical episode” but the incident is still an ongoing investigation.

Lange was walking on the sidewalk when the car veered offroad and into the wall, only feet away from where he was standing. He said he could not remember exactly what happened leading up to the event but the impact sent debris flying and knocked him down. Lange is currently being treated for minor injuries.

SM2 reporters Charles Arnold and Logan Maxwell contributed to the report. This is an ongoing story. More information will be posted.