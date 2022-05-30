Southern Miss to host an NCAA Regional for first time since 2017

Image courtesy of Southern Miss Athletics

By: Dima Mixon

On Sunday, the NCAA announced that Southern Miss will host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017. The Golden Eagles had an impressive season, the best since the 2017 ball club for sure, but some argue that it is the best regular season in school history.

This will be the third time in school history that Southern Miss has been selected as one of the 16 Regional tournament sites. (2003, 2017) The tournament committee did not announce Sunday what seed the Golden Eagles will be. The NCAA will announce that Monday at 11 a.m.

Because of the RPI, they probably won’t be a Top 8 National seed which would award them the right to host a super-regional for the first time in program history if they won their respective Regional.

On Monday, the NCAA will announce the full schedule for the Hattiesburg Regional, and play will begin on Friday.

This season, Southern Miss set a school record with a 15-game win streak during the middle of the season. Their pitching has continued to be their strongest part of the team, boasting the No. 1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country at 4.52.

The Golden Eagles also claim the second-best team ERA in the country at 3.06.

Southern Miss is coming off a 2-2 showing at the Conference USA tournament. On Sunday, the right-handed pitcher and third baseman Danny Lynch was named to the Conference USA Championship all-tournament team.

The team made it clear that the NCAA tournament is what their overall goal is.

“There’s bigger goals than just winning the conference tournament, we want to win a National Championship,” Dickerson said.

Southern Miss will begin their national title hunt at home beginning Friday.