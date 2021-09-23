type here...
SportsSoccerPreview: Southern Miss Soccer opens conference play on historic...
SportsSoccer

Preview: Southern Miss Soccer opens conference play on historic run

By Charlie Luttrell

-

94
0
- Advertisment -

One would think that after a loss in the conference semifinals and the departure of key seniors, Southern Miss Soccer would have trended to a rebuilding process this season. Think again.

Southern Miss Soccer (6-2) has done exactly the opposite. They aren’t rebuilding. They are reloading.

The Golden Eagles have shown no stoppage from its level of play last season, only months removed from a near appearance in the league’s championship game. Eight games into the season, Southern Miss sits atop its division.

The Golden Eagles have had an aggressive attack, netting 26 goals in eight games, amounting to 3.25 goals per game.

This offensive prowess has led the team to 8-0 and 6-0 victories against Nicholls State and Jackson State. The team reached the 20-goal mark the fastest it had done since 2018.

Southern Miss sits on a four-game winning streak, which is its longest winning stretch since 2019. Southern Miss is the only team in the conference that remains undefeated at home.

The last two wins have been historic wins for the program, too. The Golden Eagles beat Charlotte away for the first time in program history with a 2-0 victory and then came home the same week to edge Marshall 4-2 for the first win against the Thundering Herd since 2007.

All this being said, the Golden Eagles have accomplished these feats with 14 freshmen on its team. Those freshmen have made their impact, accounting for 52% of the team’s goals.

Freshman Ilana Izquierdo leads the team with five goals, which places her at third in the conference for most scores. 

While Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare is impressed with the play of his freshmen, he said he looks for the team to improve as the team heads into its conference schedule.

“We’ve got North Texas [first], who is the powerhouse of this league and they’re going to be ready for us,” El-Zare said. “We need not only to bring our best game but show a lot more grit, maturity and consistency throughout the whole game.”

Returning players, senior Ariel Diaz and sophomore Blessing Kingsle, follow behind Izquierdo with three goals each.

Diaz, the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, has lived up to that name, as she not only sits at seventh in the conference for most goals, but also sits atop the leaderboards for assists. She has six assists, which is the second-most in the conference.

https://twitter.com/4thStreetSports/status/1440337981944991756

“Everybody has contributed whether they start or come off the bench…that’s what makes us different and special,” Mohammed said.

The team has also had solid play from its goalkeepers, including veteran Kendell Mindnich and a stretch of shutouts from newcomer Alex Helbling. Southern Miss has allowed only seven goals throughout eight games, with all the goals allowed coming from three games.

Helbling’s shutouts in her first two career starts earned her a C-USA Goalkeeper of the Week award.

Southern Miss opens its conference schedule against North Texas Friday at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles have only beaten the Mean Green once out of seven games (1-5-1), with the program’s first victory coming in a 2-1 win last season.

Previous articleOPINION: People need to take mask mandates seriously
Next articleNo. 1 ranked Crimson Tide rolls over Southern Miss
Charlie Luttrell
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas  X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”,...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town of Boone, North Carolina. Despite coming from wildly different musical...
Entertainment

Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night

Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its third floor Tuesday evening, where all types of Southern Miss...
Arts & Entertainment

The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring

Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability to perform live, the marching band kicked off their 2021...
Entertainment

Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series

Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event series on Oct. 2, including various pop-up events, street markets,...
Entertainment

Homecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal

The Student Government Association (SGA) unanimously voted for University President Dr. Rodney Bennett to serve as this year’s Grand...

Must read

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Football

No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide rolls over Southern Miss

Alabama (4-0), the number one ranked team in the...
Charlie Luttrell -
Sports

Southern Miss Volleyball sweeps Southern Miss Classic

Southern Miss Volleyball ended its four-game losing streak by...
Austin Lindsey -
Football

Southern Miss defense excels, but offense stalls in loss to Troy

Photos by: Charlie Luttrell Troy beat Southern Miss at home...
Koby Moore -
Sports

Southern Miss Classic II Updates: Golden Eagles remain undefeated at home

Photos by: Scarlett Gully After losing four straight games on...
Austin Lindsey -

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz