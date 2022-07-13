type here...
NewsSoftball Head Coach Brian Levin Announces Resignation
NewsOn CampusSportsSoftball

Softball Head Coach Brian Levin Announces Resignation

By Nathan Lee

-

58
0
- Advertisment -
Coach Brian Levin answers questions from the media after USM’s 3-0 win with Mississippi State University on April 6, 2022| Sean Smith| Printz

Southern Miss Softball Coach Brian Levin resigned on Tuesday afternoon due to family reasons.

Levin was due for a new contract this upcoming season. His former contract expired on June 30, 2022.

“I want to thank Dr. Bennett, Jeremy McClain, Brad Smith and the rest of the executive staff for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss,” Levin said. “The softball program is headed in an upward trajectory. I am excited to follow the future successes it will produce on the field and in the classroom.”

Levin finished with a 65-62 overall record and a 13-31 conference play record in three seasons at the university.

Last season, the Golden Eagles finished with their best results under Levin with a 29-23 record.

Southern Miss has made the conference tournament once since the 2017 season. 

Coach Brian Levin talks with Destini Brown during USM’s matchup with The University of Alabama in Birmingham on March 25, 2022| Sean Smith| Printz

In 2021, controversy plagued the program after 12 players left the team with nine leaving during the season.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time here at Southern Miss and we wish him the best moving forward,” Southern Miss Athletic Director Jeremy McClain said.

Southern Miss plans to immediately start a national search for its next head coach. 

Previous articleIHL commissioner announces Interim President at USM
Nathan Lee
- Advertisement -

Latest news

News

Softball Head Coach Brian Levin Announces Resignation

Southern Miss Softball Coach Brian Levin resigned on Tuesday afternoon due to family reasons. Levin was due for a new...
News

IHL commissioner announces Interim President at USM

Writer: Kyra Lampley On Thursday June 30, the IHL commissioner of higher education announced the selection of Joseph S. Paul...
Local

USM president Rodney Bennett to leave in July

Writer: Kyra Lampley In an email sent to the campus community today, USM President Rodney Bennett informed faculty, staff and...
Local

Anti-Abortion ban of U.S. Supreme Court’s effect on Mississippi

On Friday June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted in favor of overturning Roe vs. Wade. With new laws across the country slowly being integrated into societal norms, U.S. citizens are forced to come to terms that abortions will become illegal in most states.
News

USM grants four-year extension to Athletic Director

The University of Southern Mississippi announced the four-year extension contract of Athletic Director Jeremy McClain. The contract runs through...
Baseball

Southern Miss Baseball historic season over after loss to Ole Miss in super regional

A historic season with so many highs and lows ends on a low note as Southern Miss is swept...

Must read

News

Softball Head Coach Brian Levin Announces Resignation

Southern Miss Softball Coach Brian Levin resigned on Tuesday...
News

IHL commissioner announces Interim President at USM

Writer: Kyra Lampley On Thursday June 30, the IHL commissioner...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

IHL commissioner announces Interim President at USM

Writer: Kyra Lampley On Thursday June 30, the IHL commissioner...
Kyra Lampley -
Local

USM president Rodney Bennett to leave in July

Writer: Kyra Lampley In an email sent to the campus...
Kyra Lampley -
Local

Anti-Abortion ban of U.S. Supreme Court’s effect on Mississippi

On Friday June 24, the United States Supreme Court voted in favor of overturning Roe vs. Wade. With new laws across the country slowly being integrated into societal norms, U.S. citizens are forced to come to terms that abortions will become illegal in most states.
Kyra Lampley -
News

USM grants four-year extension to Athletic Director

The University of Southern Mississippi announced the four-year extension...
Austin Lindsey -

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz