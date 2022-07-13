Softball Head Coach Brian Levin Announces Resignation

Coach Brian Levin answers questions from the media after USM’s 3-0 win with Mississippi State University on April 6, 2022| Sean Smith| Printz

Southern Miss Softball Coach Brian Levin resigned on Tuesday afternoon due to family reasons.

Levin was due for a new contract this upcoming season. His former contract expired on June 30, 2022.

“I want to thank Dr. Bennett, Jeremy McClain, Brad Smith and the rest of the executive staff for the opportunity to coach at Southern Miss,” Levin said. “The softball program is headed in an upward trajectory. I am excited to follow the future successes it will produce on the field and in the classroom.”

Levin finished with a 65-62 overall record and a 13-31 conference play record in three seasons at the university.

Last season, the Golden Eagles finished with their best results under Levin with a 29-23 record.

Southern Miss has made the conference tournament once since the 2017 season.

Coach Brian Levin talks with Destini Brown during USM’s matchup with The University of Alabama in Birmingham on March 25, 2022| Sean Smith| Printz

In 2021, controversy plagued the program after 12 players left the team with nine leaving during the season.

“I appreciate Brian’s commitment and effort during his time here at Southern Miss and we wish him the best moving forward,” Southern Miss Athletic Director Jeremy McClain said.

Southern Miss plans to immediately start a national search for its next head coach.