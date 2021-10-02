Photo Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest

type here...
NewsPhoto Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest
News

By Charlie Luttrell

Photos by: Charlie Luttrell

Students at the University of Southern Mississippi protested sexual assault on campus Friday afternoon. The protest stemmed from the sharing of a recent video on TikTok about a sexual assault case at USM in 2017.

Students gathered at the front of campus to protest sexual assault on campus Friday.
USM student Adia Reed, who created the viral TikTok video about her sexual assault story, talked at the protest Friday afternoon.
A student holds a sign, reading, “no means no,” at the protest.
Karley Barnes leads a chant during the protest.
Senior English major Rebecca Fish, organizer of the protest, leads a march through the Eagle Walk, accompanied by Sexual Assault Prevention Ambassadors President Bella Brocato (right).
  • A student comforts Hannah Faye, a victim of sexual assault.
Charlie Luttrell
