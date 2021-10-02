Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NewsPhoto Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest News Photo Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest By Charlie Luttrell - October 1, 2021 15 0 Trending Now Photo Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest ‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring - Advertisment - Photos by: Charlie Luttrell Students at the University of Southern Mississippi protested sexual assault on campus Friday afternoon. The protest stemmed from the sharing of a recent video on TikTok about a sexual assault case at USM in 2017. Students gathered at the front of campus to protest sexual assault on campus Friday. USM student Adia Reed, who created the viral TikTok video about her sexual assault story, talked at the protest Friday afternoon. A student holds a sign, reading, “no means no,” at the protest. Karley Barnes leads a chant during the protest. Senior English major Rebecca Fish, organizer of the protest, leads a march through the Eagle Walk, accompanied by Sexual Assault Prevention Ambassadors President Bella Brocato (right). A student comforts Hannah Faye, a victim of sexual assault. Related Tagson campusprotestsapasexual assaultsexual assault protestUSM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous article‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed Charlie Luttrell - Advertisement - Latest news NewsOctober 1, 2021Photo Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest Photos by: Charlie Luttrell Students at the University of Southern Mississippi protested sexual assault on campus Friday afternoon. The protest... Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”,... Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town of Boone, North Carolina. Despite coming from wildly different musical... EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its third floor Tuesday evening, where all types of Southern Miss... Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability to perform live, the marching band kicked off their 2021... EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event series on Oct. 2, including various pop-up events, street markets,... Must read NewsOctober 1, 2021Photo Gallery: University of Southern Mississippi Sexual Assault Protest Photos by: Charlie Luttrell Students at the University of Southern... Arts & EntertainmentSeptember 29, 2021‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed There are a lot of ways for listeners to... - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its... A’Darius McCormick - Arts & Entertainment The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability... Scarlett Gully - Entertainment Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event... Loren Jones - Entertainment Homecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal The Student Government Association (SGA) unanimously voted for University... Mary Murphy - Related