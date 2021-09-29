type here...
Arts & Entertainment‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed
Arts & EntertainmentMusicOpinionReview

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

By Jennifer Shields

-

34
0
- Advertisment -

There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas  X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”, “spiritual”, “whimsical”. The self-titled album was released to stream on Sept. 17, and is currently on its way to becoming the Number One album on the Billboard charts.

Montero Lamar Hill, or Lil Nas X, is a Georgia native that first came on the scene in 2018 with his mixtape ‘Nasarati’. However, his career would not fully take off until “Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)” was released in 2019. “Old Town Road” would receive the Grammy for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and stayed on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks in a row. 

Since then, Lil Nas X has cemented his status as one of the nation’s top artists. His last single before ‘Montero’s’ release, “Industry Baby (ft. Jack Harlow)”, has reached over 400 million streams on Spotify. This is the fifth time Lil Nas X has had a song streamed that many times, and the third time Harlow has achieved it. 

Though he is best known for his fantastical presentation, ‘Montero’ took an inside look into the life of Lil Nas X, exploring how he has evolved as a person and an artist. Each song either focuses on a specific point or experience in his life.

Lil Nas X has been very transparent on each song’s meaning on his official Twitter page. For example, he revealed that “Lost in the Citadel” “was about this guy I met last fall that I fell in love with, and it crushed me knowing that it would never work.” He also wrote that “Tales of Dominica” was about “[this] beautiful place, and the song is about living the worst place/time of my life. It’s like a metaphor for when you trick yourself into pretending everything is fine when it’s not.” 

The tone of each song varies when listening to the album. However, there is a noticeable shift throughout the album from light and upbeat to dark and melodic, and it all ultimately ends on a sad note with “Am I Dreaming”. 

“The theme of the song is being on a sinking ship and thinking your last thoughts out loud,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “So the splash [in the outro] represents dying.” 

‘Montero’s’ more somber themes are also present in the promotional and album art, which helps provide additional context for the album as a whole. The imagery surrounding ‘Montero’ was ethereal or fantastical, including an extended “pregnancy” photo series announcing the album’s release date. 

The art surrounding ‘Montero’ served to explore his creative priorities with his debut, but also to give fans a taste of his sense of humor. When asked about his nudity on ‘Montero’s’ album art on Twitter, Lil Nas X explained that “it’s supposed to symbolize rebirth[,] also [I] just like being naked”.

Each one of the 16 songs on the album is also part of a promotional fundraiser for various charities. Of those, 14 charities, including Transinclusive Group (“Montero (Call Me By Your Name”), Relationship Unleashed (“Scoop (ft. Doja Cat)”) and The Normal Anomaly (“Life After Salem”, are part of the Gilead COMPASS Initiative, which works to address the various issues surrounding HIV/AIDS in the Southern United States.

The two exceptions — the Cade Foundation and The Bail Project — still focus on challenging issues. The Cade Foundation (“Void”) helps support infertile couples to create families by funding adoption or fertility efforts, while The Bail Project (“Industry Baby (ft. Jack Harlow)”) works to end cash bail in the United States.

To donate to any of the 16 charities, potential donors can visit the Montero “baby registry” at www.welcometomontero.com/babyregistry. Otherwise, I would definitely recommend streaming ‘Montero’. It’s the album we didn’t know we needed.

Previous articleSelf-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head
Jennifer Shields
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas  X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”,...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town of Boone, North Carolina. Despite coming from wildly different musical...
Entertainment

Southern Wing Company hosts first ever karaoke night

Southern Wing Company hosted its first event on its third floor Tuesday evening, where all types of Southern Miss...
Arts & Entertainment

The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring

Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability to perform live, the marching band kicked off their 2021...
Entertainment

Downtown Hattiesburg announces First Saturday event series

Downtown Hattiesburg will begin its new First Saturday event series on Oct. 2, including various pop-up events, street markets,...
Entertainment

Homecoming Committee names University President for Grand Marshal

The Student Government Association (SGA) unanimously voted for University President Dr. Rodney Bennett to serve as this year’s Grand...

Must read

Arts & Entertainment

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to...
Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town...
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Arts & Entertainment

Self-Help melds experiences of members for sound that sticks in your head

The band Self-Help hails from the mountain college town...
Seth Daspit -
Arts & Entertainment

The Pride marches back onto field, trumpets blaring

Although this past year has limited The Pride's ability...
Scarlett Gully -
Opinion

OPINION: People need to take mask mandates seriously

Imagine not being able to breathe. Your lungs fill...
Kyra Lampley -
Arts & Entertainment

Bailey Bigger talks career aspirations, songwriting inspirations with HUB City Sessions

A Digital Nest Media Production After an arduous week of...
Skye Bortz -

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz