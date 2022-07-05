IHL commissioner announces Interim President at USM

Interim President Dr. Joseph Paul |Student Printz

Writer: Kyra Lampley

On Thursday June 30, the IHL commissioner of higher education announced the selection of Joseph S. Paul as Interim President for The University of Southern Mississippi.

“I encourage all of our constituencies to join me in thanking President Rodney D. Bennett for his leadership at Southern Miss,” Paul said after being informed of his new position.

Paul will start his time as Interim President on July 16. Paul is no stranger to the Southern Miss Community as he served 40 years as a student affairs administrator. Before becoming the Vice President of Student Affairs in February of 1993, he held various positions including assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development.

In an email to the Student Printz, Paul entails that he hopes to help further the successes of the university.

“My intention is to be more than a placeholder. Southern Miss has the opportunity to build upon our academic and research successes. Further, there is immediate and critical work to be done in student recruitment, re-vitalizing student life post-Covid, and bolstering Greek Life,” Paul wrote. “I will also be also focused on supporting intercollegiate athletics in our transition to the Sun Belt Conference, assisting in moving our capital campaign to the top and re-engaging with alumni. It’s time to get all who love Southern Miss under the tent, poised and ready for our next permanent leader.”

Since retiring from the university in 2015, Paul has worked part-time for the University Foundation as a fundraiser (2015-2016), Citizen Service Coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg (2017-2020), Executive Coach for the Horne Business Advisor Group (2016-2020) and currently works as an executive coach and strategic advisor for the Blue Hen Consulting Agency.

Paul obtained his Ph.D. in administration of higher education from the University of Alabama and was named the university’s Most Outstanding Doctoral Student in the field in 1985. The native of Bay St. Louis earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from USM in 1975, graduating magna cum laude from the University Honors College and received a master’s degree in communication and management from Southern Miss in 1978. He was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.

Along with serving the community, Paul has served two terms as the president of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. He has also served as the Board Chairman for the Hattiesburg Area Development Foundation and as a Board Trustee for the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System. He has served as president of the Hattiesburg Area Education Foundation, on the Board of Directors for the Hattiesburg Boys and Girls Club and has been a trustee for the Hattiesburg Public School District. He is a co-founder of the Hattiesburg Leadership Pinebelt program and has served in statewide leadership positions with the Mississippi Economic Council. Paul and his wife reside in Hattiesburg, active members of Trinity Episcopal Church, have two grandchildren and two grandsons.

“I am honored to serve my alma mater as the IHL Board completes its search for our 11th permanent president. I am fully confident they will bring a dynamic leader to us at this pivotal time in our history. Our job during this interim time is to ready the ship, so that the next president finds an institution in good order, energized and moving forward. I will pursue those ends with full vigor,” Paul wrote.