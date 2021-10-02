Game Updates: Southern Miss Volleyball sweeps UTSA in first game of series

Southern Miss Volleyball swept Conference-USA rival UTSA in the first match at home, improving to 8-1 at home (9-8 overall) and snapping a three-game losing streak from last week.

In addition, this is the second time in program history that the Golden Eagles have defeated the Roadrunners and the first time in a sweep. The Roadrunners, up until last season, had an eight-season long winning streak when playing the Golden Eagles.

In this game itself, UTSA fought throughout, especially as the night progressed. The Roadrunners scored more points each set, totaling 13 points in set one, 19 points in set two and 24 in set three.

However, Southern Miss kept momentum throughout the game. Mia Wesley and Cara Atkinson lead the way in scoring with four kills each in the first set.

Wesley led the team in the match with 15 kills.

Kenzie Smith lead the team with assists this set, putting up 13 of the team’s 15 assists. Smith finished the match with 34 assists.

The team hit just shy of a third of their attacks at 0.322 hit% as the team fired on all cylinders.

The team’s overall defensive leaders were Cara Atkinson and Duquesne Moratzka with 2 assisted blocks each and team libero Aliah Giroux with 15 digs followed by Moratzka with 12, Smith with 11 and Wesley with 10.

Wesley continued her attack, netting eight kills in the second set, leading the Golden Eagles to take the frame 25-19.

Kinsey Hanback made an impact in the third set with five of her eight kills coming in the set.

UTSA gave the Eagles everything it had in the third set, leading to an extended finish with a final score of 26-24.

“Two good teams are playing, it’s never going to be a straight wash,” Head Coach Stephanie Radecki said after the game. “It’s all about mentality and being focused…we knew they were going to push back and the only thing that matters is [us] responding and I feel like we did that.”

Set three was highly competitive as the highest lead that occurred all set long was three points for the Golden Eagles and two points for the Roadrunners.

Play against UTSA continues on October 2nd at 12 P.M.

“We have to be ready to regroup and recover and put an even better performance on the floor tomorrow.” Radecki said.