Christopher Sargent keeps season alive with walk-off hit against Kennesaw State

| Photo by Charlie Luttrell

After last night’s defeat, Southern Miss needed some boost in their emotions. First baseman Christopher Sargent gave them that advantage with a one-out RBI-single in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat Kennesaw State 4-3.

“Last night, we had a real gut punch losing that game to LSU, and I was apprehensive about how our guys were going to come back out, and I really challenged them about what was ahead of us and what we had to do, and the choices we had to make,” Southern Miss Head Coach Scott Berry said.

Southern Miss was coming off blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in the winner’s bracket game against two-seed LSU.

Kennesaw State was coming off winning an elimination game against Army to advance.

“Everybody was really disappointed emotionally last night, obviously. But you know, you got to move past and go to the next opportunity. Luckily, that wasn’t the last opportunity we had this season,” Berry said.

| Photo by Charlie Luttrell

Southern Mis started shakily, only with one hit through the five innings.

However, the player that kept them in the game was starting pitcher Hunter Riggins.

Riggins went 9.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 117 TP.

The pitch count is a season-high for him.

“It took us a while to flow. The biggest thing was Hunter Riggins kept everything in control until we could get there late. The outstanding outing by him, covering nine innings.” Berry said.

All three of Southern Miss’s starters have only allowed three earned runs in this regional.

“I didn’t want this to be my last and transfer to the couch. I didn’t want to have to go home and just sit on my couch and do nothing,” Riggins said.

| Photo by Charlie Luttrell

Southern Miss suffered a heart-wrenching loss the previous night against LSU, but now they have a rematch at 6 pm.

A walk-off by Sargent was just what the doctor ordered to get this team’s momentum back.

“You know what the situation is. Nobody has to tell you. Continue to play baseball. We have got to come out and win this baseball, and all heads are on deck,” Berry said on the rematch.