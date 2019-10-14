“Untitled Goose Game” makes geese lovable

Geese are some of the worst birds on Earth. Their desire to cause chaos and be general annoyances makes this goose-based, puzzle game perfect.

Released by publisher House House, “Untitled Goose Game” puts the player in an English town where the main goal is to just be a mess. The player is a goose who has a series of missions to complete in order to reach his ultimate goose-related goals. These missions include throwing villagers’ items in lakes, locking people out of their garden and forcing villagers to buy items that they already own.

At only $20, “Untitled Goose Game” might be one of the best purchases one can make right now. Apart from the fun of just being a naughty goose, “Untitled Goose Game” allows you to grow attached to the goose. You might have already completed the game, but that goose is just so charming that you want to come back and do it again.

Who knew it would be so much fun to be a mess? There is a great sense of joy that comes from watching the villagers get flustered at how this goose is entering their world and ruining everything. It is thrilling to just ruin their days and steal things that the game is not even telling you to steal.

The music in “Untitled Goose Game” brings this peaceful sensation to the player, telling them that all is good. Even when tensions are high and your goose is being chased by a villager, “Untitled Goose Game” delivers this tension to the screen in the form of pianos increasing in volume as the stakes get higher. “Untitled Goose Game” is reminiscent of the first games in “The Sims” series as it focuses on controlling a character’s actions set to peaceful music.

While it is fun and admittedly cute to be a bad goose, the game is also kind of challenging. The puzzle factor of the game and figuring out how to do certain tasks is actually more difficult than one might expect from a game where you play as a goose. Like the goose having to wash the neighbor’s clothes in a fountain is not super easy.

“Untitled Goose Game” might seem like just a basic puzzle game one would download and forget about after about a week. Yet it is so much more, bringing a sense of peace and allowing for questions like what it means to be a goose in today’s world. After spending hours chasing children in telephone booths and breaking expensive vases, it is clear that being a goose is actually a hard and challenging career.

It is easy to hate geese. They defecate everywhere and are the source of many terrified children. This article even started with a line about how geese are terrible. “Untitled Goose Game” makes you question that hatred and see that people are pretty terrible too.

Sure, the goose’s entire goal is to be awful and cause chaos, but as a goose, it is so easy to see that these people are not that great. It feels incredibly offensive to have villagers shoo you away when at that moment all you are doing is walking around and existing. Who knew being a goose in today’s world was so intense?

“Untitled Goose Game” is fun, clever and challenging. It allows you to question your hatred of geese and brings some peaceful music to your ears as you destroy the lives of English villagers. It might be a little bit of money to cough up, but “Untitled Goose Game” deserves it as one of the most interesting games to come out in a while.