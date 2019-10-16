Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a series of themed musical and visual performances.
Partners for the Arts started the 2019-20 symphony season with a Black and White Casablanca themed gala held at the Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg.
The next event “From Russia With Love” will be Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m in Bennet Auditorium. The orchestra will perform pieces from Russian composers Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.
Season tickets can be purchased here.