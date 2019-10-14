ad
      Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a series of themed musical and visual performances.
      News

      Hood, Reeves square off in first gubernatorial debate

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood took the stage at the Joe Paul Theatre Oct. 10 for the first gubernatorial debate.
      News

      Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
Multimedia Southern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery
MultimediaPhoto Gallery

Southern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery

By Bethany Morris

-

201
0
  • De’Michael Harris runs ball down field for a touch down. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Quarterback Jack Abraham and De’Michael Harris celebrate in end zone. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Torrence Brown runs ball downfield. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Torrence Brown celebrates. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Ty Williams listens for call from sideline. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Southern Miss and North Texas at the line of scrimmage. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Quarterback Jack Abraham passes ball downfield. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Torrence Brown runs ball downfield past North Texas defense. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Kevin Perkins dodges the North Texas defense. Photo by Blair Ballou.

Previous articleSouthern Miss Homecoming 2019 Photo Gallery
Next article“Untitled Goose Game” makes geese lovable
Bethany Morris
About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

© Copyright - Student Printz