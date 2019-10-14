ad
      Multimedia

      Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years

      Blair Ballou
      The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a series of themed musical and visual performances.
      News

      Hood, Reeves square off in first gubernatorial debate

      Caleb McCluskey
      Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood took the stage at the Joe Paul Theatre Oct. 10 for the first gubernatorial debate.
      News

      Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

      Caleb McCluskey
      Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
      Football

      Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

      Jakobe Smith
      The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
      Sports

      Southern Miss soccer balances workload

      Makayla Puckett
      As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
Photo Gallery Southern Miss Homecoming 2019 Photo Gallery
Photo Gallery

Southern Miss Homecoming 2019 Photo Gallery

By Bethany Morris

-

  • Southern Miss Athletic Training held their annual Homecoming 5k Saturday morning. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Runners run in 5k despite the cold weather and rain. Photo by Bethany Morris
  • Southern Miss cheerleaders and Hattiesburg Fire-Rescue in Homecoming parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Homecoming Team 7’s float. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Dixie Darlings alumnae march in Homecoming parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Dixie Darlings alumnae march in the Eagle Walk. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • International Students march in Homecoming Parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Top 13 participates in the Fountain Sit. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Participants under the spout of fountain as part of the competition. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Homecoming Teams compete in Fountain Sit on Friday. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Southern Miss Homecoming committee walks in the Homecoming Parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Team 2’s Homecoming float. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Miss Hattiesburg, Macy Mitchell in Saturday’s Homecoming parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Team 4’s Homecoming Float. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Pride of Mississippi march in Homecoming Parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Team 6’s Homecoming Float. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • SMAC’s USM Has Talent Winners. 1st -Delarence Collins, tied for 2nd Elizabeth Winder and Hannah Chatman and 3rd Keldric Holmes. Photo by Charlie Luttrell.
  • Southern Misses in Homecoming parade. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Family selfies on Wednesday of Homecoming week. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • Homecoming teams take family selfies with administration members. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • “Golden Family Reunion” team family selfies. Photo by Michael Sandoz.
  • The winner of 2019 Fountain Sit was Madison Crimm (right), in second place was Rachel Shoemaker (middle) and third place was Kayley Safley (left). Photo by Bethany Morris
  • Homecoming Team 8’s float. Photo by Bethany Morris.
  • Student Section at Homecoming Game. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Fans upset with the call by the referees. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Dixie Darling Alumnae march in Homecoming Parade. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Homecoming Queen Asia Montgomery and Homecoming King Ryan Johnson. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Student Body Maid Kayley Safley and Student Body Beau Yannink Nixon. Photo by Blair Balllou.
  • Senior Maid Tiara Sims and Senior Beau Kirkland McDuffie.
  • Children react to the cannon being fired at Eagle Walk. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Freshman Maid Kyrstin Maddox and Freshman Beau Kenneth Ellzey. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Miss Southern Miss Ta’Nika Williams and Mr. Southern Miss Tony Reimonenq III. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • Miss University of Southern Mississippi Macken’z Smith. Photo by Blair Ballou.
  • SGA President, Michael Matrick and SGA advisor, Amanda Jo Lander in Homecoming Parade. Photo by Blair Ballou.

Previous articleSouthern Miss undefeated in conference play
Next articleSouthern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery
Bethany Morris
About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

© Copyright - Student Printz