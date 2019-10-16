ad
      Multimedia

      Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years

      Blair Ballou
      0
      The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a series of themed musical and visual performances.
      News

      Hood, Reeves square off in first gubernatorial debate

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood took the stage at the Joe Paul Theatre Oct. 10 for the first gubernatorial debate.
      News

      Southern Miss masters of public health ranked most affordable

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Southern Miss’ master of public health program was recently ranked No. 1 as the most affordable program in the East by the Masters in Public Health Degrees, an online resource for exploring MPH degrees in America.
      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
      Football

      Southern Miss undefeated in conference play

      Jakobe Smith
      0
      The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-2,2-0 C-USA) took on the North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 12.
      Sports

      Southern Miss soccer balances workload

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      As a student athlete, balancing practice, games, school and a social life can be a challenge. With 12 out of 20 games on the road, the addition of travel takes its toll on the Southern Miss soccer team.
Multimedia Cartoon
Multimedia Cartoon

Secret Club Comic

By Darius Harris

-

67
0
Previous articleHood, Reeves square off in first gubernatorial debate
Next articleSymphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years
Darius Harris
Multimedia

Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years

The University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a series of themed musical and visual performances.
Blair Ballou -
0
Read more
Multimedia

Southern Miss Homecoming game photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss vs. North Texas game .
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
Cartoon

Cuffing Season Comic

Cartoon by Darius Harris.
Darius Harris -
0
Read more
Local

Black business owner responds to vandalism

Owner of Vikki Layne’s Bar and Grill Vikki Terrell found her restaurant vandalized with racial slurs Monday.
Blair Ballou -
0
Read more

